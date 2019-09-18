2019 1st-round pick Suzuki inks entry-level deal with Hurricanes

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 21: Ryan Suzuki poses for a portrait after being selected twenty-eighth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday they signed 2019 first-round draft choice Ryan Suzuki to a three-year entry-level contract.

The deal pays Suzuki $832,500 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level. He will also receive a signing bonus of $277,500.

The 18-year-old forward was drafted 28th overall in the summer. He had 25 goals and 50 assists in 65 games this past season with the Barie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

“Ryan is a skilled center with strong playmaking ability,” said general manager Don Waddell. “He’s an exciting young player, and we believe he has a bright future in the NHL.”

Suzuki represented Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and won gold. He also played for Canada at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championships.

Suzuki slotted in at center in Carolina’s preseason opener, which was a 3-0 win in Tampa Bay. He played 15:38, including more than three minutes on the power play.

The Hurricanes host the Lightning Wednesday for their first home game of the preseason. They’ll welcome Montreal on Oct. 3 for their season opener.

