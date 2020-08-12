2020 Masters to be held in November without patrons, guests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WNCN) – The 2020 Masters will go on as scheduled in November but without patrons or guests on the grounds.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, made the announcement Wednesday morning saying the club has been committed to having the tournament in November since its postponement earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter

experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to

our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said.

The Masters will take place Nov. 9-15 and will be televised on CBS 17.

All 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.