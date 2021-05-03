2021 Little League World Series to feature only US teams

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WNCN/WBRE) – The 2021 Little League World Series will feature only teams from the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated travel restrictions.

Little League officials said they monitored closely the travel situations around the world and quarantine requirements before making the decision. International teams may continue to play based on their country’s guidelines and restrictions.

The number of fans allowed in for baseball and softball regional and World Series tournaments will be restricted. Vaccinations are strongly encouraged and additional screening measures may be announced.

Little League World Series staff will be required to show proof of vaccination.

This comes after the 2020 Little League World Series Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, the first canceled tournament in Little League World Series 75-year history.