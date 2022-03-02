FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – As the Fayetville Woodpeckers gear up for the 2022 season, fans can find single-game tickets on sale starting March 12.

“We are excited to announce to our fans that the 2022 Woodpeckers season will start on time with our club opening up in Kannapolis on April 8th and returning home April 12th against the visiting Salem Red Sox,” said a team spokesperson.

Minor League Spring Training officially started on Monday, February 28th at the Astros Spring Training complex in West Palm Beach, FL.

The Woodpeckers will be releasing single-game tickets for the first half of the season on March 12th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., in-person, at Segra Stadium. Single-game tickets will be available online beginning Monday, March 14th at 9 a.m.

For more information, call the Woodpeckers front office at 910 (339-1989) or visit their website, www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.