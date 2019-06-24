25 try out for 2nd season on Raleigh’s pro basketball team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NBA draft on Thursday saw five former Triangle performers taken in the first 11 picks.

We all know how good college basketball is in the area, but did you know Raleigh has a professional basketball team as well.

The Firebirds play in The Basketball League and will begin their second season in February.

On Saturday the team welcomed 25 hopefuls for a tryout, a couple of which will be invited to training camp.

For most of the players, this league offers them a second chance at chasing their dreams.

