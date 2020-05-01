4 hockey-loving friends channel their love for the sport through a growing podcast

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — It started out innocently enough, four hockey friends and a weekly FaceTime gathering evolved into something much bigger.

“We’d have some good banter, good arguments,” said Patrick Sullivan co-host of Blue Line Hockey Club. “So we came up with the idea lets go live with this and see what happens.”

And with that, the Blue Line Hockey Club podcast was born. Sullivan is one of the hosts, he records his segment from the comforts of his closet in Apex.

Holly Springs, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and the group’s home town of Canton, New York serve as the other venues. Four good friends, each with an opinion on the sport they love.

“We’ve played hockey together since we were four, five years old,” said Sullivan. “All four of us won New York state championships. We just love the sport this is what we like to talk about.”

The podcast is closing in on 100 episodes in the groups two and a half years of broadcasting. During that time they’ve hosted an impressive group of guests including Hurricanes GM Don Waddell and players such as Theo Fleury, Grant Fuhr and Eddie Belfour.

“Yeh now we’re experts,” Sullivan joked. “We didn’t make it to the NHL but now we’re experts. We can talk about it so that’s what we do, yeh.”

The foursome record the show on Wednesday nights and it goes live on Saturday mornings. The podcast is catching on, with more than 15-hundred downloads weekly.

Not bad for a close knit group of friends, who, growing up just wanted to play hockey.

“We have fun doing it,” Sullivan said. “It’s fun. We look forward to Wednesday nights for sure.”