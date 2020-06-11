4 local college players taken in 1st round of 2020 MLB Draft

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft got underway Wednesday night and a number of local players were taken in the first round.
North Carolina State University catcher Patrick Bailey was taken 13th by the San Francisco Giants, Duke pitcher Bryce Jarvis was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks at 18, Wake Forest pitcher Jared Shuster went 25th to the Atlanta Braves, and UNC-Chapel Hill first baseman Aaron Sabato was taken 27th by the Minnesota Twins.
Three other Atlantic Coast Conference athletes were also taken in the first round – two from Louisville and one from Miami.
The draft continues on Thursday.
