Local fitness program teaches young children how to workout

by: Jeff Jones

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fitness has been a part of Olo Onuma’s life for decades, and he hopes to inspire young people to make it a large part of their lives too.  “One of our goals at Lifetime [Fitness] is helping parents raise healthy and happy kids” says Onuma.

Raising healthy and happy kids can begin by teaching those kids how to stay fit– and starting at a young age. Onuma created a program that teaches children as young as six years old, how to workout in a top-notch facility– and the best part, is that the kids love it!

“I really liked running on the treadmill, I though it was awesome” said 11-year old Gabriel Loyola.

This program, called Evolution Lifetime Fitness, began in June 2019, and could change lives for years to come.

