8-time NWA world champ Harley Race dies at age 76

ELDON – JULY 5: Harley Race demonstrates a move on Teddy DiBiase Sr. as Mike and Teddy Jr. watch in the ring at the Harley Race’s Wrestling School on July 5, 2006 in Eldon, Missouri. Harley Race’s legendary wrestling career spanned nearly four decades. During that time Race won eight NWA World Championships, managed two wrestlers to the WCW World Championship and was involved in operating the NWA territories in Kansas City and St. Louis. Mike and Teddy DiBiase Jr. are the sons of world famous Ted DiBiase, better known as The Million Dollar Man in the wrestling world. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TROY, Mo. (WNCN) – Legendary professional wrestler Harley Race died Thursday due to complications from lung cancer, according to the WWE. He was 76 years old.

Race’s eight reigns as NWA World Heavyweight Champion were a record until Ric Flair broke it in 1991. Still, only few wrestlers can claim to have won as many world titles as Race, the WWE said.

Race made his debut in 1960. He would wrestle for the AWA and NWA before joining the WWE — then called the World Wrestling Federation. He left for WCW in 1990 and retired after a car accident in January 1995.

The WWE Hall of Famer will be remembered for his class feuds with the likes of Ric Flair, Dory Funk Jr., and Dusty Rhodes, among many others.

