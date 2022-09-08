WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — 35 years ago, Romas Lucas and his cousin Reggie Lucas were leading Wake Forest-Rolesville to championships on the gridiron.

Growing up, the two were inseparable playing basketball and football in the backyard before starring for the Wake Forest High School Cougars.

“It was just special being able to play with a relative that close,” said current Wake Forest head football coach Reggie Lucas.

Fast forward 35 years and once again a cousin combo is leading the Cougars. Reggie Lucas’s son, Nigel, and his cousin Dashaun Grant, are headlining a rugged Wake Forest defense. Seeing the two have so much success brings joy to their head coach who knew that same feeling years ago.

“Looking back at me and Romas’s relationship back then I thought it was unique,” Reggie Lucas explained. “But having the chance to be the head coach of our program and coach my son and my cousin and seeing them grow up and have success in high school is even more special than back when we played.”

But that doesn’t mean the old timers are about to hold back when it comes to comparing the two eras.

“Oh yeah, I definitely heard that at the family get togethers,” laughed Grant. “Coach Lucas was saying he could play in our time and Romas was like, can’t nobody stop him from running the ball, stuff like that.”

He’s probably right. For years the Lucas name has been synonymous with success when it comes to Cougars football. So it should come as no surprise the Lucas family is once again starring at Wake Forest.

“There’s been a long line of Lucas’s that came to Wake Forest High School,” Nigel Lucas explained. “We already knew that we were going to come here since we were little kids, watching the games in the stadium. We knew one day we’d be out on the field with the guys. It’s almost like a dream come true.”

The same dream another pair of Lucas’s had years and years ago.