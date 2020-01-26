A look at some of Kobe Byrant’s career highlights

CINCINNATI (AP) — Free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal Monday in the Cincinnati Reds' latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club hadn't announced the deal, which would allow Castellanos to opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 season.