GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coastal Conference announced it has reached a deal to broadcast its Championship Game in primetime again this December for the 13th time in the last 14 years.

The 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game will kick off inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. eastern, an official conference release said.

Bank of America Stadium has hosted 11 of the last 12 ACC Championship Games, and as always, the game will be the winner of the Atlantic Division vs. the winner of the Coastal Division in the ACC.

On Tuesday, North Carolina State was picked to finish second in the Atlantic Division behind Clemson University after garnering 44 first-place votes.

The Wolfpack will return seven starters on offense, including quarterback Devin Leary, who was named the ACC’s Preseason Player-of-the-Year on Wednesday. NC State will also return 10 on defense from a team that went 9-3 in 2021.

While the Wolfpack are underdogs to make the Championship by those numbers, they lessened the gap with Clemson in votes.