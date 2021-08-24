ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling football, basketball games

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips listens to a question during a press conference at the NCAA college football ACC media days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is teaming with the Pac-12 and the Big Ten to form an alliance for scheduling football and men’s and women’s basketball games.

In announcing the alliance Tuesday, officials from the three leagues committed to work together to schedule inter-conference matchups.

The announcement came roughly a month after the Southeastern Conference voted to add Oklahoma and Texas of the Big 12 in 2025, creating a 16-team league.

A joint statement from the ACC, Pac-12 and Big Ten said the scheduling alliance will “begin as soon as practice while honoring current contractual obligations,” calling it an “evolutionary process.”

They say they will add early and midseason games in men’s and women’s basketball.