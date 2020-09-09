ACC coaches support having all Division I teams in 2021 NCAA Tournament

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the wake of the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – ACC coaches are looking for a radical approach to the 2021 tournament.

Head men’s basketball coaches from across the Atlantic Coast Conference took to Twitter on Wednesday to show their support of an “all inclusive” tournament that would put all 357 Division-I teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said there is no better way to celebrate the game but “involving every team in the most prestigious basketball tournament on the planet.”

“Given the uncertainty of this upcoming season, I join my fellow ACC coaches in fully supporting the inclusion of all eligible Division-I teams to participate in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“This is not a regular season. It is clearly an irregular season that will require something different. Our sport needs to be agile and creative. Most importantly, an all-inclusive postseason tournament will allow a unique and unprecedented opportunity for every team and every student-athlete to compete for a national championship,” Krzyzewski said.

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts posted a statement that said all the coaches agreed that all teams make the tournament during a call on Wednesday.

“This is the best course to ensure the safety of players, coaches and fans,” Keatts said.

North Carolina basketball also tweeted its support of the idea saying it helps “celebrate the game of college basketball.”

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said it was time to “think differently” and an all-inclusive tournament would “excite, united and engage the college basketball community.”

“As ACC head coaches, we strongly believe it’s in the game’s best interest to have an all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack tweeted.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey and Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes also released statements.

The ACC and NCAA have not commented on the idea.