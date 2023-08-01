GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For the eighth time in nine years, the Clemson football team is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference as voted by a panel of 176 media voters.

The Tigers went 11-3 last year to win the Atlantic Division and were victorious in the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game, defeating Coastal Division winner North Carolina.

The Tar Heels, who exceeded preseason expectations last year on the strength of Drake Maye‘s breakout season, are ranked third in this year’s poll following Clemson (103 first place votes) and Florida State (67). UNC garnered five first place votes this year after getting two in 2022.

NC State ranked next on the list, coming in fourth in the poll. The Wolfpack, who will be learning to work with a new quarterback this season, got one vote for first place.

The Miami Hurricanes round out the top 5 in the preseason poll.

The Duke Blue Devils, who had a turnaround season last year that earned Mike Elko 2022 ACC Coach of the Year honors, tied for sixth with Pitt in the 2023 preseason poll.

The ACC has a new scheduling model this season that does not include divisions. Instead of two division winners facing off, the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the two teams with the best winning percentages. The contest will be played Dec. 2 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

2023 ACC Football Preseason Poll (first place votes in parentheses)