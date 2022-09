GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022).

Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network.

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for both the N.C. State (3-0) vs. Clemson (3-0) and the Virginia Tech (2-1) vs. North Carolina (3-0).