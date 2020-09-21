ACC releases kickoff times for Oct. 3 football games

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass as Syracuse defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan (9) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released kickoff times Monday for games on Oct. 3.

No. 1 Clemson (2-0) takes on Virginia (0-0) in primetime on the ACC Network.

The Tigers and Cavaliers kickoff at 8 p.m.

N.C. State (1-0) has their first noon game of the season.

The Wolfpack and No. 21 Pitt (2-0) will face off on the ACC Network.

No. 11 North Carolina (1-0) and Boston College (1-0) were given the 3:30 p.m. kickoff slot. The Tar Heels and Eagles will be shown on either ABC or ESPN. Network designation will be announced after the games of Sept. 26.

No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0) and Duke (0-2) will start at 4 p.m. in Durham on the ACC Network.

Jacksonville State (0-0) and Florida State (0-1) also kick off at 4 p.m. on RSN.

No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 12 Miami, No. 24 Louisville, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Wake Forest all have byes on Oct. 3.

On Sept. 26, No.7 Notre Dame visits Wake Forest at noon on ABC.

Georgia Tech travels on Syracuse for a noon game on ESPN3.

No. 24 Louisville and No. 21 Pitt play a noon on the ACC Network.

Duke and Virginia play at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Texas State and Boston College kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.

Florida State and rival No. 12 Miami play on ABC at 7:30 p.m.

N.C. State and No. 20 Virginia Tech are on the ACC Network at 8 p.m.