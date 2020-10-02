After 3 weeks off, UNC treating trip to Boston College like another season opener

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: Tomari Fox #56 and Tomon Fox #12 of the North Carolina Tar Heels react after a defensive stop during their game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 31-6. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s game against Syracuse was just a little taste of the 2020 football season. Not often do teams go three weeks between games in college football, but not often are we still dealing with a global pandemic.

The Tar Heels’ game against Charlotte was canceled due to the 49ers and their COVID-19 issues. The following week was a bye. Saturday is finally gameday for UNC as it takes on Boston College.

“The team was highly disappointed that our game got canceled, but we took it as an opportunity to get better. With the bye week and everything, we took that as more preparation for Boston College. Now that we made it to game week, and knowing that we’re going to play this weekend, we’re really excited,” said UNC linebacker Tomon Fox.

“Just having two weeks off, it feels like we had a little mini offseason. Everyone’s got a little bit of anxiety to get back on the field and it’s tough watching two weeks of football knowing you’re supposed to be out there playing,” said wide receiver Beau Corrales.

Head coach Mack Brown and the rest of the coaching staff decided to treat the game against the Eagles as if it were the season opener. They want to push the restart button on the season.

“I feel like we are definitely starting the season over. Seems like Syracuse was forever ago. We played well against Syracuse except in the second quarter — offensively and on special teams. The rest of the game we played well, but we saw things we needed to fix and we’ve addressed those teams and now it’s time to do it again,” said Brown.

Do it again, just three weeks later. The players are taking the circumstances in stride and are keeping a positive outlook.

“This is what football is in 2020. This is what we were expecting going into the season. As much as we hate that it happened like it did happen, so we’re just responding to it. I think everyone has a really good attitude moving forward into this week,” added Corrales.

Kickoff between North Carolina and Boston College is 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

