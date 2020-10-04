Backup QB comes off bench to guide Florida State rally over Jacksonville State, 41-24

FILE – Florida State quarterback James Blackman looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Florida, in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Florida State coach Mike Norvell named James Blackman his starting quarterback to open the season. Blackman got the nod Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jacksonville State jumped out to a double-digit lead before Florida State turned to backup quarterback Jordan Travis and an efficient ground attack in a 41-24 win.

Travis completed 13 of 18 passes for 215 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton.

The redshirt sophomore also added a touchdown run, one of four TD runs from the Seminoles.

Florida State trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and went scoreless on four opening drives under the direction of true freshman quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

Zerrick Cooper completed 22 of 30 passes for 232 yards and had a rushing touchdown for JSU.

