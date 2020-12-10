Boston College football ends season, opts out of 2020 bowl

Boston College defensive back Mike Palmer (18) scores on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

CHESTNUT HILL, MA (WNCN) – Boston College has decided to end its 2020 football season and opt out of a potnetial bowl game.

The Eagles finished 6-5 on the season and 5-5 in the ACC.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said the team helped make the decision to not participate in a bowl game this season.

“People may not fully understand just how grueling this season was and our team needs and deserves an extended break to help recharge their minds and bodies,” Hafley said.

Boston College said just one football student-athlete test positive for COVID-19 since late June.

The Eagles played nine straight games to start the season before its first bye week on Nov. 21.

The Eagles won five conference games for the first time since 2009.

At least four ACC-tie in bowls have already canceled their 2020 games – including the Holiday and Sun bowls.