Clemson-Notre Dame matchup for ACC football title to have up to 5,240 fans in attendance

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC Football Championship Game will have up to 5,240 fans in attendance on Dec. 19 – 7 percent of Bank America Stadium.

The Atlantic Coash Conference announced on Wednesday the reduced capacity for the title game matchup between Clemson and Notre Dame.

“Seat locations are similar to those currently in place for Carolina Panthers’ football games and comply with Bank of America Stadium policies,” the ACC said in a release. “Game tickets in the outside seating bowl are distributed in ‘pods’ to support physical distancing between each group of ticket holders at the game, with the expectation that fans will be attending games with family members they have been sheltering with and/or with trusted acquaintances.”

Tickets for the game will only be available through Clemson and Notre Dame.

Face coverings are mandatory for every person in the stadium and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.

The No. 2 Fighting Irish and No. 3 Tigers kick off at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.