College football trophy on the road again; was supposed to make appearance at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A new trophy was supposed to make its season debut Saturday at Kenan Stadium. Instead, the American Football Coaches Association Trophy is back on the road to Texas Christian University.

Jordan Dunlap is the Coaches Trophy Spokesperson. She knew going in that this season would be a challenge.

“This year has obviously been a little more difficult,” Dunlap said. “However, every season we map out a schedule of which schools we’ll take it to each week, and this thing is at a different city each weekend.”

This is the Coaches Trophy’s 34th anniversary. It’s been awarded to the national champion every year since 1986. And the trophy itself it isn’t cheap.

“This crystal football is worth over $30,000,” Dunlap said. “It’s made of pure Waterford Crystal and an ebony base.”

Dunlap admitted there have been a few scary moments caring for a crystal football. After all, it is not your typical pigskin.

“It is very nerve racking,” Dunlap said. “I know everyone always kind of takes a step back from it when they’re around it.”

Fans across the nation will have their chance to come face-to-face with the trophy. For the next two and a half months, Dunlap and the crystal football will be on the move.

“Right now, we’ve got a total of 10 schools we’re planning to take it to,” Dunlap said. “But, obviously, that could change. We’re not real sure as things are constantly evolving this season.”

Someone has to tote the ball, and Dunlap is more than happy being the one to do it.

“People are always just astounded to know that this is my job to travel the AFCA Coaches Trophy presented by Amway,” Dunlap said. “It’s really fun and they can’t believe I get to handle this crystal football every weekend.”

