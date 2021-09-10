Durant scores 3 TDs as Duke rushes past N.C. A&T, 45-17

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs for a touchdown against North Carolina A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Mataeo Durant scored on three touchdown runs and quarterback Gunnar Holmberg added two touchdown runs in Duke’s 45-17 home-opening victory against North Carolina A&T on Friday night.

Holmberg, making a start in a home game for the first time, was 20-for-27 for 270 yards through the air to help the Blue Devils post only their fourth victory in their last 19 games dating to October 2019.

Aggies quarterback Kingsley Ifedi scored on two first-half runs and finished as the game’s top rusher by gaining 83 yards on 15 attempts. Bhayshul Tuten ran for 54 yards on seven carries.

With the win, Duke rebounded from a shock loss, 31-28, at Charlotte in its season opener. Next up for the Blue Devils is Northwestern on Sept. 18.