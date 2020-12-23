Former Duke QB Chase Brice announces transfer to App State

Duke quarterback Chase Brice (8) runs the offense against Miami during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)

Chase Brice, who started his collegiate career at Clemson, will now compete for the starting quarterback job at Appalachian State, he tweeted Wednesday.

Brice spent three season at Clemson before transferring to Duke.

The Georgia native started at quarterback for the Blue Devils during their 2-9 season in 2020.

He threw 10 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and completed 193 of 352 passes for 2,170 yards in 2020.

He announced his intentions to transfer from Duke in the days after their season ended earlier in December.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he would attend App State.

Appalachian State just defeated North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday.

The Mountaineers finished the season 9-3.

Coming out of high school, Brice earned scholarship offers from Miami, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Louisville and a host of others.