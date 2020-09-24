Former VT coach, now NC State defensive line coach, sees game in Blacksburg as a business trip only

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You’ll have to excuse N.C. State defensive line coach Charley Wiles if he makes a wrong turn heading to the Wolfpack locker room on Saturday night.

The Pack plays at Virginia Tech this weekend and for the past 24 years, Wiles has prowled the sidelines at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

– FILE – Virginia Tech head defensive coach, Bud Foster, right, and defensive line coach Charley Wiles, on Sept. 19, 2009. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/File)

The veteran assistant coach is in his first year with the Wolfpack and he admits it will be emotional returning to a place that is special to him.

But for Wiles – this is a business trip.

“It’s about the players,” said Wiles. “It’s about N.C. State and our football players and about Virginia Tech.”

Still, Wiles is proud of what he helped accomplish at Virginia Tech in nearly two and a half decades of coaching there.

“I tell you what I have no regrets at all,” Wiles admitted. “We were riding that momentum and we were kind of at the top of the wave for many years so it was really cool.”

Wiles was let go at the end of last season as Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente retooled his coaching staff.

After 33 years of coaching, Wiles could have easily called it quits.

“I knew I wanted to coach but it had to be the right place for me,” Wiles explained.

That place turned out to be Raleigh and N.C. State.

Wiles said he could not be happier about where he landed.

“It’s a great place, dynamic, the number one city in the Southeast,” said Wiles. “It is a great place to land. It’s a great fit for me and my family and there was never a doubt I wanted to coach.”

And this week especially, Wiles is the most popular Wolfpack assistant coach as you might imagine.

His cohorts picking his brain when it comes to the Hokies.

“What’s going to happen, what’s some of their checks?” said Wiles about the questions he’s been asked. “That’s coach stuff. It’s what we do especially when it’s on the line and want to win a game.”

For Wiles there is no added motivation this week. No bitterness. It’s business as usual, it just so happens to be against a team he was a part of for decades.

“I have no regrets, no regrets,” said Wiles.

The Wolfpack and Hokies kickoff at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.