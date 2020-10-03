Late TD pass lifts NC State past No. 24 Pitt 30-29

ACC Football

North Carolina State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) makes a catch for a touchdown past Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29.

Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie.

Emezie made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017.

Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front.

