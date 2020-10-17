Liberty stays unbeaten, defeats struggling Syracuse 38-21

ACC Football

by: MARK FRANK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) carries the ball against Liberty during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Seldom-used running back Shedro Louis scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 52 yards as Liberty stayed undefeated, downing Syracuse 38-21.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis passed for another touchdown and ran for another score,

Louis, a third-string sophomore, rushed for a career-high 170 yards for the Flames (5-0).

Liberty, which averaged 250 yards on the ground entering the game, had 258 yards rushing in the first half alone and 338 for the game.

