WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with what the team calls a non-football-related medical condition.

School officials said Wednesday that the diagnosis came Tuesday when Hartman was checked out following a workout.

Officials declined to disclose the nature of the condition, citing privacy regulations.

Hartman, a redshirt junior, finished second to N.C. State’s Devin Leary in Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year voting.

He ranked third in the ACC with an average of 302 yards passing and was second with 39 touchdowns last season while leading the Demon Deacons to the program’s second Atlantic Division title and ACC championship game appearance.

Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement that Hartman is “the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach.”

In the same statement, Hartman called it a “frustrating day” but says he looks forward to “attacking this rehabilitation process.”