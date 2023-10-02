RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has seen enough.

He is making a change under center by starting M.J. Morris as quarterback replacing Brennan Armstrong.

This pivotal decision comes as the Wolfpack, 3-2 (1-1 ACC), gears up to face off against a formidable Marshall team at 2 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Armstrong, who had been under center for the Wolfpack through the first five games of the season, has faced some struggles, posting five touchdown passes while tossing six interceptions.

His most recent performance was marred by two interceptions and a fumble during State’s 13-10 loss to Louisville.

In the 2022 season, Morris, a true freshman at the time from Georgia, came off the bench to lead the Wolfpack to a victory against Virginia Tech. He threw for three touchdowns against the Hokies, according to N.C. State.

Morris also threw for three touchdowns in a win over Wake Forest last season.