NC State to allow football players’ parents at Wake Forest game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State will allow a limited number of parents to be in attendance for Saturday’s season opener against Wake Forest.

The announcement comes a day after a group of players’ parents asked Gov. Roy Cooper by petition to explain why they couldn’t be at the game if following appropriate social distancing and mask protocols.

Under Cooper’s Phase 2.5, gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited but more than 200 people are already in ACC football stadiums when games are in play.

On Friday, N.C. State spokesman Fred Demarest said the school is allowed to have 350 people in attendance Saturday against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Demarest said a total of 250 seats will be used by N.C. State – two seats for each Wolfpack player for their parents.

Wake Forest will have the remaining 100 seats, Demarest said.

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons kickoff at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. This is the first game of the year for N.C. State after their original season opener against Virginia Tech was delayed two weeks due to COVID-19 within the Wolfpack program.

Duke spokesman Art Chase said the Blue Devils “will not have spectators” at their home opener Saturday against Boston College.