NC State/UNC football game given noon kickoff

ACC Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) gets tied up by North Carolina State’s Drake Thomas (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released kickoff times and networks Monday for football games on Oct. 24.

  • Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17
  • NC State at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17
  • Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN
  • Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
  • Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

In addition, the North Carolina at Florida State game on Saturday, Oct. 17 will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The game had previously been scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Sports Headlines

More Sports
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories