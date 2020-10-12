NC State/UNC football game given noon kickoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released kickoff times and networks Monday for football games on Oct. 24.
- Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17
- NC State at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17
- Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN
- Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network
In addition, the North Carolina at Florida State game on Saturday, Oct. 17 will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The game had previously been scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.