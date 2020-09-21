NC State’s Drake Thomas stands tall for Wolfpack defense

North Carolina State’s Drake Thomas (32) warms up prior to an NCAA college football game against Ball State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas was all over the field in the Wolfpack’s 45- 42 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night.

North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) gets tied up by North Carolina State’s Drake Thomas (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The former Heritage High School star led the Pack with 12 tackles, a career high.

“He’s tough and he has great vision,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “Drake just has that instinct and vision, he’s a great tackler and plays hard. He’s got great stamina, he doesn’t get tired. He’s trained himself well.”

Thomas was an all-state linebacker at Heritage, logging more than 100 tackles in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons for the Huskies.

Still, as dominate as he was during his prep career, some schools shied away from him due to his height.

Generously listed at 6-foot, Thomas does not have the ideal stature for an inside linebacker.

“There’s a lot of measurables in football and sometimes you’re right on the money and sometimes you’re not,” said Doeren.

And while Thomas may not be on the money when it comes to size, the Wolfpack are more than happy with what he brings to the table.

“He’s fast, he’s physical, he’s strong and he’s tough,” Doeren said.

And versatile. Thomas can play all three linebacker positions.

You may be able to question his height – but not his smarts or heart.