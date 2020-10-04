NC State’s Emezie talks about key catch that led to late win over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WNCN) — The road had not been kind to N.C. State lately, but on Saturday the Wolfpack traveled to 24th-ranked Pitt and came away with an impressive late win over the Panthers.

Emeka Emezie hauled in a 13 yard, game winning touchdown pass from Devin Leary with 23 seconds left in the Pack’s 30 to 29 win.

“I just want to have an impact for this team,” said Emezie. “When the opportunity came I was blessed to make the catch.”

After falling behind by a touchdown early in the game, the Wolfpack scored 17 straight points to take

the lead.

N.C. State had two chances to take an even bigger lead. A dropped touchdown pass and a penalty on a pick-six kept the lead at 10 points instead of a 24 to 7 advantage.

The home-standing Panthers scored 13 straight points to retake the lead. But Cary Angeline caught his second touchdown pass of the game in the 4th quarter and Emezie’s game winner, gave the Wolfpack an improbable win.

“It says a lot about the toughness, the grit of this team,” bragged N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren.

“You know a lot of people wanted to throw us in the trash can after last week.”

Devin Leary got the start for the Wolfpack and had a career day passing for 336 yards and four

touchdown without an interception.

“We’re a tempo team,” explained Leary. “Just being able to get everyone on the ball set and having

everyone set on that last play was crucial. On the last play coach Beck tells me all the time just give our guys a chance.”

Few people gave the Wolfpack much of a chance against Pitt after being thrashed by a depleted Virginia Tech squad a week ago.

“We’ve embraced the chip on our shoulder and we’ll continue to do that,” said Doeren.

N.C. State will play its third straight road game next Saturday when the Wolfpack travels to

Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers.

More headlines from CBS17.com: