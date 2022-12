RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — ESPN is saying that N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary will enter the transfer portal.

Leary was with the Wolfpack for five seasons and will be using his final year of eligibility. His last season with N.C. State ended late in the third quarter Oct. 8 against Florida State when he tore his right pectoral muscle. He had surgery to repair the injury in late October.

More details to come.