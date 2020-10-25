No. 11 Miami holds off Virginia 19-14, moves to 5-1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – D’Eriq King threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, and No. 11 Miami outlasted Virginia 19-14 on Saturday night.
Mike Harley had a career night for the Hurricanes, catching 10 passes for 170 yards.
Brennan Armstrong was back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion for Virginia and completed 16 of 30 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
But it wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, while Miami moved to 5-1 and 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
