Notre Dame at Wake Forest game rescheduled for Dec. 12

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Notre Dame at Wake Forest game originally scheduled for Saturday will now be played Dec. 12, the Atlantic Coast Conference said Wednesday.
Saturday’s matchup was postponed following a series of positive COVID-19 tests from within the Fighting Irish football team.
Wake Forest was scheduled to host Campbell on Oct. 9 – that game will now be play a week earlier on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.
The Campbell at Wake Forest game will be shown on the ACC Network.
Each ACC team has two scheduled open dates in anticipation of postponements and cancellations due to the pandemic.
