Notre Dame at Wake Forest postponed after 7 Fighting Irish test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, IN (WNCN) – Notre Dame’s game Saturday at Wake Forest has been postponed after seven Fighting Irish players tested positive for COVID-19, Notre Dame announced Tuesday.

That brings the total cases among the football team to 13, with 10 of those players in quarantine.

Notre Dame has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” said Irish head football coach Brian Kelly. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.

“We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

The ACC and Wake Forest have been notified, and the process of rescheduling the game originally slated for Sept. 26 is underway.