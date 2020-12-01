Notre Dame secures berth in ACC Football Championship Game; Clemson, Miami vie for other spot

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, center, leads the team on to the field for an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh. Kelly’s second-ranked Fighting Irish visit No. 25 North Carolina on Friday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announces several schedule changes on Tuesday to help accommodate the three teams in contention for the league title – Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami.

Those three teams are in contention based off a nine-game conference schedule and Notre Dame holds the tiebreaker over the other two teams so the Fighting Irish have secured their spot in the championship game.

Schedule changes

Wake Forest, which was scheduled to play Notre Dame on Dec. 12, will now play at Louisville.

The Wake Forest and Notre Dame game is no longer scheduled.

Florida State will play host to Duke on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Florida State will travel to Wake Forest on Dec. 19.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pitt at Georgia Tech (previously announced)

Saturday, Dec. 12

Virginia at Virginia Tech (previously announced)

North Carolina at Miami (previously announced)

Duke at Florida State

Wake Forest at Louisville

Saturday, Dec. 19

ACC Football Championship Game, 4 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Georgia Tech at Miami (previously announced and if Miami is not in the FCG)

Florida State at Wake Forest