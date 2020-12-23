Notre Dame’s Kelly edges NC State’s Doeren for ACC Coach of the Year

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, center, leads the team on to the field for an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh. Kelly’s second-ranked Fighting Irish visit No. 25 North Carolina on Friday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After leading Notre Dame to an undefeated regular season, head coach Brian Kelly was named ACC Coach of the Year.

Kelly won the award during the Fighting Irish’s first year as a member of any conference.

Notre Dame has spent the last 132 years as an independent.

The Fighting Irish’s 47-40 win over Clemson on Nov. 7 snapped the Tigers’ record 36-game winning streak against ACC opponents and FBS 50-game winning streak on Saturdays.

Twelve Notre Dame players earned All-ACC honors under Kelly’s watch, including linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Kelly beat out N.C. State’s Dave Doeren by one vote. Doeren led the Wolfpack to an 8-3 regular season and invite to the Gator Bowl.

Kelly was chosen as the ACC Coach of the Year by a voting panel comprised of the league’s 15 head coaches and 49 select media members.

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame, 17

Dave Doeren, NC State, 16

Jeff Hafley, Boston College, 9

Dabo Swinney, Clemson, 9

Manny Diaz, Miami, 8

Mack Brown, North Carolina, 5