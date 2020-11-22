Pickett leads shorthanded Pittsburgh by Virginia Tech 47-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in his final start at Heinz Field as shorthanded Pittsburgh rolled past Virginia Tech 47-14.
The Panthers (5-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were missing 16 players due to COVID-19 protocols.
The missing players included leading receiver Jordan Addison and three starting offensive linemen.
It hardly mattered.
Relying heavily on short passes designed to take some of the pressure off the patchwork line in front of him, Pickett completed 35 of 52 passes as Pitt won its second straight following a four-game losing streak.
