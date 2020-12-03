Playbook | End of ACC’s regular season begins with bowls starting to cancel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The end of the ACC football’s regular season begins its weeks-long process Saturday.

The conference announced schedule changes earlier this week that allowed Notre Dame to earn a spot in the championship game and rearrange other regular-season matchups happening as late as Dec. 19 – the same day as the conference title game.

Only two other teams have a chance to play in the title game – Clemson and Miami.

Clemson faces Virginia Tech in the Tigers’ regular-season finale in Blacksburg on Saturday. A Hokies win would leave the door open for Miami to play Notre Dame for the title.

The Hurricanes still have three games left on their schedule – at Duke on Dec. 5, against No. 17 UNC on Dec. 12 and then against Georgia Tech on Dec. 19 (if needed).

After that is anyone’s guess.

Four ACC tie-in bowls have already canceled their 2020 games as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on sports.

Earlier this week, the Sun Bowl joined the Holiday, Fenway and Pinstripe bowls in calling off games this year.

The ACC has a chance to have two teams in the college football playoffs this season with Clemson and Notre Dame.

But only in 2020 would we say at the start of December that there is a lot of season left.