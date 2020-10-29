Playbook | Halloween in the ACC

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The last time Halloween fell on a Saturday was in 2015.

Did anything spooky happen in the world of ACC football? Absolutely.

Miami upset No. 22 Duke 30-27 on a wild last play of the game.

A 48-second kickoff return filled with laterals and led the Canes to victory. After the game, two officials were suspended for their handling of the play.

One thing that has remained the same since is Clemson’s dominance.

Back on Halloween 2015, then No. 3 Clemson trounced N.C. State in Raleigh 56-41.

Fast-forward five years and Clemson (6-0, 5-0 ACC) sits at No. 1 country playing host to Boston College (4-2, 3-2 ACC).

Can anyone in the conference stop Clemson? After BC this weekend, the only teams they face with current winning records are No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 ACC) and Virginia Tech (3-2, 3-2 ACC).

Duke (1-5) doesn’t have to worry about a Halloween rematch nightmare with Miami this year – the Blue Devils are hosting in-state foe Charlotte (The Canes have a bye this week).

Wake Forest (3-2, 2-2 ACC) will face a struggling Syracuse (1-5, 1-4 ACC) team at the Carrier Dome.

No. 4 Notre Dame travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech (2-4, 2-3 ACC).

Virginia Tech and Louisville (2-4, 1-4 ACC) kickoff at 4 p.m.

No. 15 North Carolina (4-1, 4-1 ACC) and Virginia (1-4, 1-4 ACC) play in Charlottesville at 8 p.m.

It’s also the first full moon on Halloween since 1944 – will we see more madness like in 2015?

The ACC announced Thursday the conference championship game would be held Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.