Playbook | No. 1 Clemson faces toughest test yet – No. 4 Notre Dame

ACC Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is never a good time to lose a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence but Clemson will face their toughest foe yet without the star player – No. 4 Notre Dame.

Lawrence will miss his second straight game after testing positive for COVID-19.

No. 1 Clemson (7-0) survived a battle with Boston College last weekend without Lawrence under center.

Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei rallied Clemson from 18-points down to beat the Eagles 34-28.

The implications of Saturday’s game in South Bend go beyond the weekend and all the way to the national championship.

The Irish (6-0) are allowing just over 10 points per game but Clemson is averaging 46.1 points per game.

Clemson and Notre Dame kick off on NBC at 7:30 p.m.

The ACC’s lone one-loss team, No. 11 Miami, plays at N.C. State on a rare Friday night game.

Other games this weekend:

  • No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech – 12 p.m. on ACC Network
  • North Carolina at Duke – 12 p.m. ESPN2
  • Boston College at Syracuse – 2 p.m. ESPN3
  • Pitt at Florida State – 4 p.m. on ACC Network

The Louisville and Virginia game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Cardinal program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories