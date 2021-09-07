Tar Heels won’t let season-opening loss set tone for season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina fell from No. 10 to No. 24 in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings after its 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech its season opener.

Everyone knew heading into the game that UNC needed to replace more than 4,000 yards of offense after losing its top four producers to the NFL Draft. It was not the venue to try to work out any kinks. Lane Stadium was packed to the brim and the Hokie fans were loud.

The Tar Heels did not use any of that as an excuse for their lack of execution.

“We went to work Sunday. We’re going to go to work tomorrow. We’re going to improve every single day. Nobody is hanging their heads. We have tremendous ability and tremendous potential in that room. I mean, it’s going to show in the next few weeks,” said wide receiver Josh Downs.

The Heels are keeping things in perspective and not letting this loss set the tone for the rest of their season.

“Obviously, losing is not good, but I think good can come out of it. I’ve really liked the way our team has responded. Losing Week 1, it can either ruin your whole season or turn your whole season around, and I think it will turn our season around,” said quarterback Sam Howell.

“I don’t know if we were feeling ourselves, but I think it was a good wake-up call to go into Virginia Tech. We took a tough loss, but I think we’re going to bounce back harder than anybody in the nation,” Downs added.

North Carolina hosts Georgia State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.