‘This is the year of sudden change’: UNC’s Mack Brown ready for curveballs

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s first road game this season will look a lot different than in years past. The No. 12 12 ranked Tar Heels travel to Boston College for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Eagles.

But, with COVID-19 protocols from the bus to the plane, team operations will be altered.

“They’re not going to be able to drink fluids on the bus or the plane. I think it’s a two-hour flight, so we’ve got to make sure they hydrate before and after really well and while they’re there,” said UNC head coach Mack Brown.

“Starting off with the bus ride, we are going to be separated. We aren’t going to be sitting right next to somebody. That’s a big thing. Coach also did a good thing. He got all of us an N-95 masks so we’ll be better protected when we’re out there,” said linebacker Tomon Fox.

Once the team gets to Massachusetts, even the hotel situation changes.

“Once we get to the hotel, we’ll still have a roommate, but the beds are far apart. And when we get food and stuff like that, we don’t eat together. Get your food and go back to your room kind of thing,” Fox added.

When the game is over, the protocols continue to be in place and it won’t be the typical post-game meal.

“We can’t eat our after-game meal on the plane like we normally would. So, we’ll actually sit in the stands at Boston College eat the meal after the game. So, there are things like that that are different,” Brown said.

The inconveniences are something that the coaching staff has handled well and encouraged the players to embrace.

“This is the year of sudden change. It is a year of sudden change. So if we get up on Saturday morning and I got the virus and I can’t coach, we have to be quick to make some changes. That could happen to anybody at any time,” he said.

More ACC Football coverage: