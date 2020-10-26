UNC, Duke football given noon kickoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released kickoff times and networks for games the weekend of Nov. 7.
No. 15 North Carolina and Duke will kick off in Durham at noon on ESPN 2.
A potential top 5 matchup looms between Clemson and Notre Dame. The No. 1 Tigers and No. 4 Fighting Irish kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
N.C. State plays a rare Friday-night game with Miami coming to Carter-Finley Stadium. The Pack and Canes will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7
- North Carolina at Duke, Noon, ESPN2
- Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon, ACC Network
- Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m., RSN
- Pitt at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC
- Louisville at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network
