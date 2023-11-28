CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Days after the college football regular season officially came to an end, the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday unveiled its selections for the 2023 All-ACC football teams.

This year’s list of honorees includes several football stars from the Triangle area, with The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill leading the pack among local schools with 13 selections. Duke had 10 players earn All-ACC recognition and North Carolina State landed four selections of its own.

UNC running back Omarion Hampton, tight end Bryson Nesbit and linebacker Cedric Gray were named on the All-ACC first team. Widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the nation, Hampton rushed for 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead the ACC.

Nesbit grabbed 41 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns for the high-powered Tar Heels offense. Gray, who also received first-team honors last year, finished second in the ACC with 121 total tackles and fourth with five sacks.

Meanwhile, Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye, defensive end Kaimon Rucker and kicker Noah Burnette claimed spots on the second team. Wide receiver Devontez Walker, offensive guard Willie Lampkin and linebacker Power Echols also secured third-team honors.

Offensive lineman Spencer Rolland, center Corey Gaynor, defensive tackle Myles Murphy and safety Alijah Huzzie rounded out the honorable mention list for the Tar Heels.

UNC’s Drake Maye (10) tries to run the ball between North Carolina State defensive back Devan Boykin (12) and linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

For the Blue Devils, offensive tackle Graham Barton, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and punter Porter Wilson were tabbed as members of the All-ACC first team. Barton’s selection marks the second time he’s earned All-ACC first-team recognition in his Duke career. Wilson leads the conference in punting, totaling 50 punts for 2,331 yards this season. He averaged 46.6 yards per punt, which ranks eighth nationally.

Additionally, Duke wide receiver Jordan Moore, offensive guard Jacob Monk and linebacker Tre Freeman were selected to the second team, while running back Jordan Waters and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles were named to the third team. Cornerback Al Blades Jr. and safety Brandon Johnson also acquired honorable mention nods.

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson highlighted the list of Wolfpack players to earn All-ACC accolades, becoming the top overall vote-getter with 184 points. He leads all conference players with 138 total tackles, including 69 solo stops, and six sacks.

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) and cornerback Aydan White (3) question an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Along with Wilson, the other N.C. State stars recognized include wide receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion on the second team, as well as offensive tackle Anthony Belton and cornerback Aydan White on the third team.

Undefeated Florida State led all schools with a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams.

You can check out the all-conference teams below:

First Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Jordan Travis – Florida State (175)

RB – Omarion Hampton – North Carolina (178)

RB – Jawhar Jordan – Louisville (176)

WR – Malik Washington – Virginia (182)

WR – Keon Coleman – Florida State (165)

WR – Xavier Restrepo – Miami (147)

TE – Bryson Nesbit – North Carolina (117)

AP – Keon Coleman – Florida State (81)

OT – Graham Barton – Duke (126)

OT – Darius Washington – Florida State (104)

OG – Christian Mahogany – Boston College (156)

OG – D’Mitri Emmanuel – Florida State (104)

C – Bryan Hudson – Louisville (94)

Defense

DE – Ashton Gillotte – Louisville (161)

DE – Jared Verse – Florida State (135)

DT – Tyler Davis – Clemson (142)

DT – DeWayne Carter – Duke (117)

LB – Payton Wilson – NC State (184)

LB – Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson (172)

LB – Kalen DeLoach – Florida State (132) tie

LB – Cedric Gray – North Carolina (132) tie

CB – Nate Wiggins – Clemson (119)

CB – Elijah Jones – Boston College (118)

S – Kamren Kinchens – Miami (138)

S – Jonas Sanker – Virginia (89)

Specialists

PK – Andy Borregales – Miami (111)

P – Porter Wilson – Duke (124)

SP – Keon Coleman – Florida State (120)

Second-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Drake Maye – North Carolina (135)

RB – Trey Benson – Florida State (118)

RB – LeQuint Allen – Syracuse (95)

WR – Kevin “KC” Concepcion – NC State (138)

WR – Jamari Thrash – Louisville (128)

WR – Jordan Moore – Duke (68)

TE – Jaheim Bell – Florida State (105)

AP – Bhayshul Tuten – Virginia Tech (80)

OT – Jalen Rivers – Miami (88)

OT – Ozzy Trapilo – Boston College (63)

OG – Jacob Monk – Duke (82)

OG – Michael Jurgens – Wake Forest (80)

C – Matt Lee – Miami (81)

Defense

DE – Antwaun Powell-Ryland – Virginia Tech (113)

DE – Kaimon Rucker – North Carolina (97)

DT – Braden Fiske – Florida State (80)

DT – Joshua Farmer – Florida State (76)

LB – Francisco Mauigoa – Miami (88)

LB – Marlow Wax – Syracuse (83)

LB – Tre Freeman – Duke (55) tie

LB – Barrett Carter – Clemson (55) tie

CB – Renardo Green – Florida State (83)

CB – M.J. Devonshire – Pitt (81)

S – Malik Mustapha – Wake Forest (51)

S – Jaylon King – Georgia Tech (50)

Specialists

PK – Noah Burnette – North Carolina (110)

P – Alex Mastromanno – Florida State (121)

SP – Brashard Smith – Miami (96)

Third-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Jack Plummer – Louisville (34)

RB – Jamal Haynes – Georgia Tech (51)

RB – Jordan Waters – Duke (44)

WR – Devontez Walker – North Carolina (67)

WR – Jacolby George – Miami (57)

WR – Johnny Wilson – Florida State (48)

TE – Jake Briningstool – Clemson (94)

AP – Jawhar Jordan – Louisville (70)

OT – Blake Miller – Clemson (55)

OT – Anthony Belton – NC State (43)

OG – Michael Gonzalez – Louisville (66)

OG – Willie Lampkin – North Carolina (48)

C – Will Putnam – Clemson (72)

Defense

DE – Rueben Bain, Jr. – Miami (65)

DE – Jasheen Davis – Wake Forest (61)

DT – Aeneas Peebles – Duke (64)

DT – Ruke Orhorhoro – Clemson (63)

LB – Vinny DePalma – Boston College (41)

LB – Tatum Bethune – Florida State (30)

LB – Power Echols – North Carolina (28)

CB – Aydan White – NC State (80)

CB – Dorain Strong – Virginia Tech (53)

S – Shyheim Brown – Florida State (49)

S – Devin Neal – Louisville (45)

Specialists

PK – Ryan Fitzgerald – Florida State (81)

P – Jack Stonehouse – Syracuse (79)

SP – Tucker Holloway – Virginia Tech (73)