UNC, UVa earn primetime kickoff for Halloween matchup

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released game times and TV networks for games on Halloween.

  • Boston College at Clemson, Noon, ABC
  • Wake Forest at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
  • Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network
  • Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m., RSN
  • North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network

