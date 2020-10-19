UNC, UVa earn primetime kickoff for Halloween matchup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference released game times and TV networks for games on Halloween.
- Boston College at Clemson, Noon, ABC
- Wake Forest at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
- Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m., RSN
- North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network
