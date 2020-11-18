Wake Forest at Duke will not be played after positive COVID-19 tests among Demon Deacons

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke football will not host Wake Forest as scheduled this weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Demon Deacons’ program, according to an announcement Tuesday night from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The game, originally slated for noon Saturday, will not be played. The ACC didn’t say if it would be made up.

“The decision follows positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Wake Forest football team,” a news release said. “The conference and team are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

Wake Forest was coming off of a shootout loss at North Carolina, 59-53, that ended a four-game winning streak. Duke was heading into the weekend with losses to the Tar Heels and North Carolina State in its last three outings.