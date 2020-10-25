WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Walk-on freshman safety Nick Anderson had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards and Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16 on Saturday.
Anderson stopped two deep Hokies drives and the third ended their final possession.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw only 17 times, completing 12 for 110 yards.
But he scrambled 9 yards for the game’s first score.
Hendon Hooker threw for 223 yards and ran for another 98 for the Hokies.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Amber Alert canceled: Suspect arrested, 2 girls found safe after 2 boys discovered dead
- No. 3 Notre Dame rides big plays to 45-3 win over Pitt
- Wake Forest upsets No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16
- Rock star Jon Bon Jovi performs ahead of Biden at rally in Pennsylvania
- Trump selects ‘straight Republican’ ticket while early voting in Florida